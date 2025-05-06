Mullaperiyar Dam Row: SC Directs TN, Kerala Govts To Act On Supervisory Panel's Recommendations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the governments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala to act upon the recommendations made by the supervisory committee in connection with the Mullaperiyar dam.

On February 19 this year, the Supreme Court had asked the newly-constituted panel overseeing the safety of Mullaperiyar Dam to examine the issues of repair and maintenance raised by the Tamil Nadu government and subsequently file a report.

Today, a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and N Kotiswar Singh said, "We direct states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala to act upon the recommendations made by the supervisory committee…if the states find any impediment in giving effect to these recommendations, liberty granted to raise such issue before us (the court) on the next date (of hearing)". Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade represented Tamil Nadu and senior advocate Jaideep Gupta represented the Kerala government.

Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, representing Centre, informed the bench that a meeting was convened by the supervisory committee, as per court's previous order. Bhati handed over the minutes of the meeting and highlighted the specific issues pending between the states.

Kerala government counsel said apart from the six issues indicated by the apex court in the order, certain other matters were also discussed by the supervisory committee. Tamil Nadu government counsel suggested that let the parties raise such issues before the committee, as they want.

The bench said there were other agenda items also, which were agreed to between two states in meeting held in January, 2025, which included formation of sub-committee or supervisory committee, terms of reference of emergency action plan, upstream treatment of main dam, comprehensive dam safety regulation, status of sharing real-time rainfall data, cracks in the upstream wall, etc.

The bench noted that some urgent issues with regard to maintenance of the Mullaperiyar Dam were identified and thereafter, the supervisory committee was directed to convene a meeting by associating representatives of the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala to find out a solution.

The bench said the Centre's counsel has handed over minutes of the meeting of the committee and the report acknowledges the issues which are required to be addressed urgently. "No follow up steps have been taken...We see no justification for inaction on part of the state authorities," noted the bench.

"Both the states shall submit their compliance report with respect to these issues…the following action shall be taken by two states within a period of two weeks," said the bench, scheduling the next hearing on May 19.

On February 19, the apex court had said that the chairman of the committee, reconstituted on January 3 by the Centre, would convene a meeting of officials from the warring states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in a week and try to settle the issues raised by Tamil Nadu amicably. "The Chairman of the Supervisory Committee will convene a meeting of the concerned officers of both States within one week. Necessary action to address the issues, as enlisted above, shall be taken within two weeks thereafter, and a report shall be submitted to this Court in the fourth week from today," said the apex court, in its order.

The apex court was hearing an original suit filed by Tamil Nadu seeking enforcement of directions passed by the top court on the rights over the dam.

The Mullaperiyar dam has been a source of friction between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. While the dam and its catchment areas are within Kerala's jurisdiction, the water from the reservoir is used by Tamil Nadu and is the lifeline of five districts in the state.

The apex court in 2014, ruled in favour of Tamil Nadu and held that the dam is safe but the water level in the dam's reservoir should be kept at 142 feet. The apex court had then constituted a supervisory committee to manage the dam.

All along, Tamil Nadu has maintained that the dam is safe with the government seeking directions for strengthening the existing dam.