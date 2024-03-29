Screengrab of Mukhtar Ansari's Petition of Alleged Poisoning Goes Viral

Srinagar: A day after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, the screengrab of a petition of alleged poisoning filed by him has gone viral on social media. He also alleged that a conspiracy was hatched against him by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and others.

In his petition, Ansari had said that he was implicated in criminal cases due to political hatred and was in judicial custody since 2005. He alleged that an attempt was made by the jail administration to kill him by poisoning his food. The petition claimed that a conspiracy was hatched to kill Ansari twice in Banda Jail itself. Ansari alleged that he came to know from international sources that a conspiracy was hatched to kill him by the Lieutenant Governor and others including BJP MLC Brijesh Singh, BJP MLA Susheel Singh, former IGSTF Amitabh Yash and principal secretary of home department, Uttar Pradesh.

He accused the Uttar Pradesh government of trying to kill him in order to shield these people from legal action. He said that accused Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside the jail as part of a government conspiracy. "Many people have been killed under a conspiracy in the jail under the BJP-led government," he alleged.

In view of the alleged conspiracy to kill him, Ansari urged court for providing him protection. He requested court to instruct Bandra Jail officials to take necessary security measures. The court has already sought a report from jail officials over the allegations raised by him.

Ansari's body will be sent for post-mortem today. Earlier on Tuesday, he was hospitalised after he complained of abdominal pain.