AAP's 'Deception Drive' Now Vanished: Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Delhi Assembly election result reflects that "kushasan (misgovernance)" is trumped by "sushasan (good governance)."

AAP's 'Deception Drive' Now Vanished: Naqvi
File photo of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 4:57 PM IST

New Delhi: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's "deception drive" that started from Jantar Mantar has ended in "choo-mantar (vanishing)" in Delhi elections. The former Union minister said the Delhi Assembly election result reflects that "kushasan (misgovernance)" is trumped by "sushasan (good governance)."

"The Aam Aadmi Party's deception drive that started from Jantar Mantar has ended up 'choo-mantar (vanished)' in Delhi elections," he said. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi demolished the deceit of communal polarisation with the strength of inclusive empowerment.

"That is why all sections of the society in Delhi voted for the BJP and the BJP government will be formed with a huge majority in the national capital," Naqvi told reporters.

The BJP on Saturday cleaned out the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and returned to power in the city after more than 26 years, extending its saffron imprint and dealing a devastating blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party whose top leadership crumbled or barely made it.

