Mukesh Ambani Performs Pind Daan In Gaya, Gets Emotional After Seeing Ancestral Records

Gaya: Amid observance of Pitru Paksha (remembering forefathers), noted industrialist Mukesh Ambani visited Vishnupad temple in the holy city of Gaya in Bihar to perform the sacred ritual of Pind Daan for his ancestors. He was accompanied by his younger son Anant Ambani.

During the rituals, the industrialist met Shambhu Lal Vitthal, his traditional family priest known as the Gayapal Panda, who hails from Gujarat. The priest also happens to be the President of Vishnupad Management Committee in Gaya. Under his guidance, Mukesh Ambani performed Shraddha and Pind Daan for all his ancestors, including his late father and grandfather.

Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani perform rituals (ETV Bharat)

Ambani was overwhelmed with emotion when he came across his ancestral ledgers, maintained by the Gayapal Panda family over generations. "Mukesh Bhai Ambani said he felt immense peace after performing the Pind Daan in Gayaji. He appeared very emotional and overwhelmed during the ceremony," mentioned Shambhu Lal.

Vitthal further said, "Mukesh Bhai Ambani came with his son Anant Ambani. He performed the Pind Daan to pray for the salvation of all his ancestors, including his father and grandfather. He told us that he found immense spiritual peace after visiting Gayaji."