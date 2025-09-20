Mukesh Ambani Performs Pind Daan In Gaya, Gets Emotional After Seeing Ancestral Records
Mukesh Ambani visited Gaya to perform Pind Daan for his ancestors. 'Coming here gave me immense peace,' he said after seeing his ancestors' account books.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 10:58 AM IST
Gaya: Amid observance of Pitru Paksha (remembering forefathers), noted industrialist Mukesh Ambani visited Vishnupad temple in the holy city of Gaya in Bihar to perform the sacred ritual of Pind Daan for his ancestors. He was accompanied by his younger son Anant Ambani.
During the rituals, the industrialist met Shambhu Lal Vitthal, his traditional family priest known as the Gayapal Panda, who hails from Gujarat. The priest also happens to be the President of Vishnupad Management Committee in Gaya. Under his guidance, Mukesh Ambani performed Shraddha and Pind Daan for all his ancestors, including his late father and grandfather.
Ambani was overwhelmed with emotion when he came across his ancestral ledgers, maintained by the Gayapal Panda family over generations. "Mukesh Bhai Ambani said he felt immense peace after performing the Pind Daan in Gayaji. He appeared very emotional and overwhelmed during the ceremony," mentioned Shambhu Lal.
Vitthal further said, "Mukesh Bhai Ambani came with his son Anant Ambani. He performed the Pind Daan to pray for the salvation of all his ancestors, including his father and grandfather. He told us that he found immense spiritual peace after visiting Gayaji."
After completing the Pind Daan, Mukesh Ambani prayed for the liberation of his forefathers' souls and praised the arrangements in Gayaji, calling it a "land of salvation."
In a gesture of gratitude and devotion, Mukesh Ambani donated generously during the rituals. "Any donation received is a blessing, and he gave with a generous heart," said his Gayapal Panda. Ambani spent nearly 45 minutes in Gayaji and received blessings from the priest.
Following the rituals, Shambhu Lal Vitthal also presented clothes and symbolic footprints of Lord Vishnu to Mukesh Ambani as a token of divine blessings. He shared that the Ambani family originally hails from Kathiawar in Gujarat, and Mukesh Ambani makes such spiritual visits regularly.
Vitthal also spoke about his own lineage, saying, "We are Panda priests and pilgrimage gurus from Gujarat. Our ancestor was late Shyamlal Vitthal. We, his five descendants, performed the Pind Daan and blessed the ancestors of Mukesh Ambani wishing for their salvation."
This is not the first time an Ambani family member has performed the Pind Daan ritual in Gaya. Earlier this year in January, Anil Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's younger brother, had visited the holy city and performed rituals for their ancestors.
