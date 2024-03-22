Mudslide in Clay Mine Leaves One Dead, Four Others Injured at Chhattisgarh's Odagi

Surajpur : An accident took place in a mine while digging soil in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh on Friday. One person died due to mudslide here. While four people including a woman were injured. This has been confirmed by the SHO of Surajpur Police.

Accident happened in Lanjit village of Odagi. This incident happened on Friday morning when some members of the village went to Lanjit village of Odagi development block to extract white soil from the Chui mine. While they were digging out the soil, a portion of it caved in. He got trapped in the debris.

Local police received information about this accident. After which the police team reached the spot and started the rescue operation. All five were taken out and admitted to a nearby hospital. After that everyone was referred to Surajpur District Hospital. One of them died in the district hospital.

"The incident took place in the morning near Lanjeet village under Odagi development block when the victims were digging out white soil. This soil is used for plastering mud houses and on the walls of houses. On information, the police rushed to the place and rescued all five. They were admitted to a nearby hospital. After that, the hospital management referred them to the district hospital as their condition became critical. One person died during treatment in the district hospital, while four others are undergoing treatment", said JS Kanwar, SHO.

After this incident, Chhattisgarh Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Rajwade visited the district hospital and took information about the injured. Minister Lakshmi Rajwade has instructed the doctors to provide all possible medical help to the injured.