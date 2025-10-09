ETV Bharat / bharat

Muda Scam: Spl Court For MLAs/MPs Dismisses Petition Seeking Change In Investigating Officer

Bengaluru: The special court for people's representatives in Bengaluru on Thursday dismissed the petition seeking to change the investigating officer in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam, in which Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members were accused.

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed an interim application seeking the removal of Mysuru Lokayukta SP Udesh as the investigating officer in the alleged illegal site allotments in MUDA, accusing the latter of being partial. Krishna has also filed an application questioning the B report filed by the Lokayukta police exonerating Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi and his brother-in-law B M Mallikarjun.

While the court dismissed the interim application seeking a change in the investigating officer, it did not give any order on another application questioning the B report. The Lokayukta police in February this year had filed a B report against Siddaramaiah and his family members after conducting an inquiry into the allegations that Siddaramaiah's wife illegally got 14 MUDA sites in an upmarket locality of Mysuru in lieu of her 3.16 acres of land, the MUDA allegedly acquired illegally.