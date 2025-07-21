MUDA Case: Supreme Court Grants Relief To Karnataka CM's Wife, Questions Use Of ED In 'Political Battles'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Karnataka High Court order setting aside alleged money laundering proceedings initiated against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, BM Parvathi, in connection with alleged illegal allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench expressed its discontent with the plea filed by the central agency against the high court order, and made it clear that it is not willing to entertain it.
During the brief hearing on the matter, the CJI told additional solicitor general SV Raju, representing the ED, "Unfortunately, I have some experience in Maharashtra. Please do not force us to say something…"
Further questioning the approach of the central agency, the bench said, "Let political battles be fought amongst the electorate… why are you being used for it?"
The bench said it may make some harsh observations against the ED. Sensing that the bench is not keen to entertain the appeal, Raju agreed to withdraw the matter. "But let it not be treated as a precedent…" Raju requested the bench.
The bench said it does not find any error in reasoning adopted in the approach of a single judge of the high court, as it declined to entertain the appeal filed by ED. "We should thank you ASG for saving some harsh comments…." said the bench, in a lighter vein.
It is pertinent to mention here that Parvathi had earlier decided to return the controversial 14 plots of land allocated to her by the MUDA. She had stated that her "husband's honour and dignity are far more important than property or wealth".
In a letter addressed to the MUDA commissioner, she explained that she is returning the 14 plots of various sizes in Mysuru's Vijayanagar Phases 3 and 4.
Also Read
‘To Be Honest Not Convinced…’: SC On HC Granting Bail To Kannada Actor Darshan In Murder Case
Dharmasthala Burials: Karnataka Govt Sets Up SIT For Comprehensive Probe