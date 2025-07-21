ETV Bharat / bharat

MUDA Case: Supreme Court Grants Relief To Karnataka CM's Wife, Questions Use Of ED In 'Political Battles'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Karnataka High Court order setting aside alleged money laundering proceedings initiated against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, BM Parvathi, in connection with alleged illegal allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench expressed its discontent with the plea filed by the central agency against the high court order, and made it clear that it is not willing to entertain it.

During the brief hearing on the matter, the CJI told additional solicitor general SV Raju, representing the ED, "Unfortunately, I have some experience in Maharashtra. Please do not force us to say something…"

Further questioning the approach of the central agency, the bench said, "Let political battles be fought amongst the electorate… why are you being used for it?"

The bench said it may make some harsh observations against the ED. Sensing that the bench is not keen to entertain the appeal, Raju agreed to withdraw the matter. "But let it not be treated as a precedent…" Raju requested the bench.