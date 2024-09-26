Muda Scam: After BJP, Former Congress Speaker In Karnataka Assembly Demands Siddaramaiah's Resignation

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Besides the opposition, even a Congress veteran also demanded Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah's resignation. Senior party leader and former Speaker of Karnataka Assembly K B Koliwada said, '"CM Siddaramaiah should resign, in the wake of the verdicts of the High Court and People's Representatives Court". He said it would be better if Siddaramaiah resigns till coming out clean.

''Siddaramaiah should resign now to avoid embarrassment to the party. Elections are going on in other states. Even there, the opposition parties are talking about his resignation. Prime Minister Modi is raising this issue during the election campaign in Haryana,'' Koliwada said.

''There is no doubt over Siddaramaiah's innocence. Due to the political conspiracy of JDS and BJP, complaints have been filed against him by individuals. We are confident that he will come out innocent after the investigation. There is no other leader with me. This is my personal opinion. If Siddaramaiah does not resign, it is up to the party High Command to ask for his resignation. I suggested that he should resign and face the investigation and if charges are cleared, he should again become the CM," he added.

After the Karnataka High Court rejected his petition challenging Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot's go-ahead to probe the Chief Minister's alleged involvement in the Muda Scam, K Siddaramaiah refuted any possibility of him resigning. The CM was responding to the media at the inauguration ceremony of the Queen City Project (Knowledge, Health and Research City) at Vidhana Soudha's banquet hall on Thursday.

'"BJP people have no morals to ask me to resign. Did Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat during the Godhra incident, resign? HD Kumaraswamy, who is a Union Minister in the Modi government, has charges against him and is now on bail. Did he resign? Did they feel embarrassed then,'' he said.

BJP leaders staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation after the court ordered an investigation into the Muda Scam case. Later, opposition leader R Ashok, who suddenly announced the decision to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha, marched to the Kengal Gate, flanked by the protesting MLAs and MPs. As they were about to besiege Vidhana Soudha, the police stopped them, leading to a verbal spat. In the fiasco, BJP MLA Aravinda Bellad tried to lock the door., before being thwarted by the police. Opposition leader R Ashok, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy along with other protesting MLAs and MPs were taken into custody.

"Siddaramaiah had no other choice. The court suggested filing an FIR. What are you waiting for? When Yeddyurappa was the Chief Minister, you asked to resign when the allegations surfaced. Shouldn't you obey it now? You protested in Vidhana Soudha until Eshwarappa resigned. Why are you silent now? You also made a big comment about PM Modi, did Modi ask you to take the site? The issue is being discussed all over the country. So PM Modi mentioned this. Former Justice Santosh Hegde, Senior Advocate BV Acharya and former Speaker KB Koliwada also said resignation is the right way. Now, seven people are in the race for CM. Resign before they say so. If not, they will revolt and take you down,'' Ashok said.

BJP State President BY Vijayendra was absent from the protest due to illness and will join the next protest, he said.