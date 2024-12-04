ETV Bharat / bharat

MUDA Case: Ministers Term ED Investigation 'Politically Motivated'

Bengaluru: In a fiery press conference, Karnataka’s IT minister Priyank Kharge and home minister Dr G Parameshwara lambasted the Enforcement Directorate (ED), accusing it of conducting a politically motivated investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case. The ministers alleged that the ED has become a tool for the Modi-led NDA government to target opposition leaders.

"The ED has become an enslaved directorate, operating as a puppet of the Modi government, selectively targeting Congress leaders while shielding BJP members," Kharge said.

Kharge called the ED an "enslaved directorate," alleging it operates under the directives of the central government. He questioned the ED’s jurisdiction in dealing with sale deeds and gift deeds related to the MUDA case, asserting that there were no proceeds of crime involved. Kharge highlighted that while the ED leaked Congress-related cases, such as the MUDA site allotment issue, to the media and Lokayukta, it has maintained silence on cases involving BJP leaders like Vijayendra and Himanta Biswa Sarma. "This selective approach clearly shows ED is nothing but a puppet, dancing to the tunes of the central government," Kharge remarked.

Echoing similar sentiments, Parammeshwara said the timing of the ED’s report was suspicious. He alleged that the leak was intended to influence ongoing legal proceedings, with the case scheduled for a hearing in the Karnataka High Court.