Muda Case: Lokayukta Police To Give Clean Chit To Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, His Wife Due To Lack Of Evidence

Bengaluru: In a big relief to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife B M Parvathi, the Karnataka Lokayukta police are all set to give a clean chit to them in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case that drew the attention of the nation.

In a notice served on Wednesday to RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, complainant in the case, Lokayukta Police have categorically said that they did not find any evidence to prove charges against Siddaramaiah and his family members and the same will be communicated to the Additional City Civil & Sessions Court which is hearing the case in its final report.

Lokayukta police have also asked Snehamayi Krishna to submit his opposition to their findings, if any, in the court within one week. Other accused in the case who have also got reprieve include; Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law B M Mallikarjun Swamy and the land owner J Devaraju.

As far as Krishna's other complaint with regard to the validity of the allotment of compensatory sites at 50:50 ratio by MUDA between 2016 and 2024, the Lokayukta police said they will conduct further investigation and submit a final report to the court.

MUDA case pertains to the allotment of 14 alternative sites worth Rs 56 crore to Siddaramaiah's wife as compensation by Muda in lieu of 3.16 acres of land owned in Kesare village which was wrongfully acquired by it. The complainant accused Siddaramaiah misused his powers to get 14 sites allotted to his wife in a posh locality in Mysuru city and thus made windfall gains.