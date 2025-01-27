MUDA Case: Karnataka CM's Wife Parvathi And Minister Suresh Move HC Against ED Summons

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, and Urban Development Minister, Byrathi Suresh, have filed separate petitions in the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with allegations of illegal land allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
ED official V Muralikkannan, who issued the summons, has asked both to appear before him at 11 am on January 28 to present evidence and produce documents in connection with the investigation or proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The petitions were mentioned for urgent hearing before Justice M. Naga Prasanna on Monday. Advocate Vikram Huilgol, representing the petitioners, requested the court to take up the matter on priority. The court has agreed to hear the petitions soon.
Notably, the allegations pertain to a piece of land located in Kesare village, Mysuru, under survey number 464. According to the petition filed by Parvathi Siddaramaiah, the land was initially purchased by her brother and subsequently gifted to her in 2010 during a family ceremony. The land was later acquired by MUDA for development purposes and subsequently denotified. Following multiple appeals, MUDA allotted an alternative plot as compensation.
However, Parvathi claims that she surrendered the alternative plot in October 2024, relinquishing all rights over it. Despite this, the ED has summoned her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), alleging financial irregularities and illegal transactions related to the land.
The petition argues that the summons are baseless, lack supporting evidence, and violate her fundamental rights. It also claims that the case is politically motivated, aimed at targeting her husband, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
On the other hand, Minister Byrathi Suresh has also filed a petition challenging the ED summons, asserting that he has no connection to the case. He argues that the Lokayukta police are already investigating the matter, and the ED’s involvement is unnecessary. The minister contends that the summons are an abuse of legal process and should be quashed.
Both petitions emphasize that the allegations are baseless and politically driven, seeking relief from further legal proceedings.
The High Court’s decision on the matter is awaited, and the case has drawn significant attention due to its political implications.
Read More