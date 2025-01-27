ETV Bharat / bharat

MUDA Case: Karnataka CM's Wife Parvathi And Minister Suresh Move HC Against ED Summons

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, and Urban Development Minister, Byrathi Suresh, have filed separate petitions in the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with allegations of illegal land allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

ED official V Muralikkannan, who issued the summons, has asked both to appear before him at 11 am on January 28 to present evidence and produce documents in connection with the investigation or proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The petitions were mentioned for urgent hearing before Justice M. Naga Prasanna on Monday. Advocate Vikram Huilgol, representing the petitioners, requested the court to take up the matter on priority. The court has agreed to hear the petitions soon.

Notably, the allegations pertain to a piece of land located in Kesare village, Mysuru, under survey number 464. According to the petition filed by Parvathi Siddaramaiah, the land was initially purchased by her brother and subsequently gifted to her in 2010 during a family ceremony. The land was later acquired by MUDA for development purposes and subsequently denotified. Following multiple appeals, MUDA allotted an alternative plot as compensation.

However, Parvathi claims that she surrendered the alternative plot in October 2024, relinquishing all rights over it. Despite this, the ED has summoned her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), alleging financial irregularities and illegal transactions related to the land.