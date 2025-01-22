ETV Bharat / bharat

MUDA Case: Congress Urges ED To Disclose Names Of Owners Of Attached Properties

KPCC's M Laxman urged ED to release the list of 168 attached sites of which 97 belonged to leaders of BJP and JDS, he claimed.

JDS leaders stage a protest demanding resignation of Siddramaiah in MUDA case
JDS leaders stage a protest demanding resignation of Siddaramaiah in MUDA case. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 5:13 PM IST

Bengaluru: Objecting strongly to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for making public its action to attach properties worth Rs 300 crore in connection with the MUDA case, in which Chief Minister Siddarmaiah is one of the accused, the Karnataka Congress on Wednesday urged the anti-money laundering agency to reveal the names of the owners of properties it has attached.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, KPCC general secretary M Laxman alleged that ED has been working as an extended arm of BJP and RSS. "What was the necessity for ED to release a document about the attachment of properties when the case is being heard in the court? The CM and his wife have already returned the 14 sites allotted to them by the MUDA. Still, ED has mentioned Siddaramaiah's name in the press release with an ill-intention," he said.

Laxman urged ED to release the list of 168 sites it has attached. Of these 168 sites, 97 belonged to the leaders of BJP and JDS, he claimed.

He also accused the agency of being partial in its conduct in the case. "When we file a complaint against Snehamayi Krishna (complainant in the MUDA case), ED never files an FIR. But when Krishna files a complaint even through email, ED files an FIR immediately. This is how ED functions. We have complained to the President of India in this regard," he added.

Also Read:

  1. ED Action In MUDA Scam: BJP Demands Siddaramaiah To Step Down Immediately
  2. ED Attaches Rs 300-Crore Worth Assets In MUDA-Linked Money Laundering Case

Bengaluru: Objecting strongly to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for making public its action to attach properties worth Rs 300 crore in connection with the MUDA case, in which Chief Minister Siddarmaiah is one of the accused, the Karnataka Congress on Wednesday urged the anti-money laundering agency to reveal the names of the owners of properties it has attached.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, KPCC general secretary M Laxman alleged that ED has been working as an extended arm of BJP and RSS. "What was the necessity for ED to release a document about the attachment of properties when the case is being heard in the court? The CM and his wife have already returned the 14 sites allotted to them by the MUDA. Still, ED has mentioned Siddaramaiah's name in the press release with an ill-intention," he said.

Laxman urged ED to release the list of 168 sites it has attached. Of these 168 sites, 97 belonged to the leaders of BJP and JDS, he claimed.

He also accused the agency of being partial in its conduct in the case. "When we file a complaint against Snehamayi Krishna (complainant in the MUDA case), ED never files an FIR. But when Krishna files a complaint even through email, ED files an FIR immediately. This is how ED functions. We have complained to the President of India in this regard," he added.

Also Read:

  1. ED Action In MUDA Scam: BJP Demands Siddaramaiah To Step Down Immediately
  2. ED Attaches Rs 300-Crore Worth Assets In MUDA-Linked Money Laundering Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATEKPCCM LAXMANSIDDARAMAIAHMUDA LAND ALLOTMENT SCAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.