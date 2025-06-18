Much Hopes Are Pinned on a Smooth Amarnath Yatra, It Can Revive a Robust Tourism Season in J & K After Pahalgam Setback

ETV Bharat J&K Team: With barely a fortnight left for the annual Amarnath Yatra to begin, the registration for the pilgrimage has already crossed beyond 300,000 and the numbers are rising with each passing day.

This year’s Amaranth Yatra assumes a greater significance in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack. A successful and smooth Amarnath Yatra could be a key to revive the Kashmir and Jammu tourism and bring it back on track.

Tourist flow to Jammu and Kashmir has taken a severe blow after the Pahalgam attack.

According to Government records tourist arrivals in Jammu and Kashmir had registered a record high in 2023 and 2024 with 2.11 crore and 2.35 crore tourists visiting the state respectively. In 2022 the number was 1.88 crore, according to government figures.

Two months after the deadly terror attack and a near total slump in tourism activity, some of the favoured tourist destinations have just started reopening with official sanctions.

A smooth and peaceful Amarnath pilgrimage in this backdrop assumes significance.

After the Pahalgam attack and subsequent response by India with its precision hits on terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), a peaceful Amarnath pilgrimage poses a big challenge for the government and security agencies involved with it.

As for the arrangements under way, the main focus area is the Yatra Niwas area in Bhagwati Nagar where different departments of the Jammu and Kashmir government are finalizing their arrangements and handing over the area to security forces.

The divisional commissioner Jammu has kept June 20 the last date to handover the Yatri Niwas to the security forces and before that CCTVs are being installed; Jammu Municipal Corporation is arranging water, electricity and other essential items for the comfortable stay of pilgrims here. Scanners have been installed at the entry gates to ensure that luggage of every pilgrim is checked and their safety is ensured.

The security forces are already on the alert and as various steps have been taken in Kashmir valley, where the pilgrimage is held, and in Jammu also security forces are ready to make it smooth.

This year, the pilgrimage will begin on July 3 but from Jammu the first batch will move towards the cave shrine on July 2. The pilgrims from different parts of the country will be assembling in Yatri Niwas Jammu and from where they will be taken towards Kashmir valley under heavy security cover.

On Jammu-Srinagar national highway-44 (NH44), security forces have started sanitizing the area and personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police alongside paramilitary forces are seen manning different areas.

Soon kitchen sheds will be established in different locations by volunteers where the pilgrims are being provided free meals. Though the spots have been already identified, the actual work to install shed in these areas will begin in a short while.

“Pilgrims all over the world and country should be assured that people of Jammu and Kashmir believe in brotherhood and people are ready to give a befitting reply to the elements who try to destroy the peaceful atmosphere here. I urge all the pilgrims to perform the pilgrimage and also stay in Kashmir and in Jammu to enjoy the heaven on earth and visit the city of temples. Despite being Muslim majority, people of Kashmir welcome pilgrims with open arms and offer water and food to the pilgrims which is itself a message to those who want to create disturbance,” Partap Singh Jamwal, a social activist of Jammu told ETV Bharat.