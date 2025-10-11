ETV Bharat / bharat

'Mr Prime Minister, You Are Great', Writes Trump On Framed Photo With PM Modi

New Delhi: "Mr Prime Minister, you are great," read a signed message by US President Donald Trump on his photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was gifted to PM Modi by US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, on Saturday.

The photograph was clicked during the White House presser held by both leaders following their talks held earlier this year. "An honour to be with PM Narendra Modi this evening. Our relationship with India will only strengthen over the months ahead!" Gor posted on X after the meeting. He added that his meeting with Prime Minister Modi was "incredible" as both discussed trade, critical minerals and defence.

Gor held a series of meetings on Saturday before calling on PM Modi in the evening. "Glad to receive Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Gor and Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas are travelling to India from October 9 to 14. During their stay in India, they will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues."The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region," read a statement issued by the US Embassy in India.