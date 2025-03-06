MP's Umaria Earns Rs 17.53-Crore Revenue From Single Registry

Umaria: The state government has earned a revenue of Rs 17.53 crore in a single registry from Madhya Pradesh's Umaria, a tiny tribal district.

"A revenue of Rs 17 crore 53 lakh has been received from a single document in Umaria, which is the highest figure so far in the division and can also be one of the biggest registries in the history of Madhya Pradesh. This money is a huge chunk of the annual revenue target of the district, which stands at Rs 21 crore," deputy registrar Ashish Srivastava said.

"This earning has been made possible by the execution of documents of the land allotted for the Sarda coal block, which has been leased for 30 years. The lease includes three villages of Umaria — Khamhariya Khurd, Shahpura, Kusmaha Khurd and two villages of Shahdol district Kathautia and Khamhariya Kala. The falls in the forest and private categories," district registrar Pankaj Kori said.

Of the annual target of Rs 21 crore, Umaria has collected Rs 35 core, an excess of Rs 24 crore. The registry was executed by Ramarao Bhagwattulla on behalf of the company and assistant inspector Narbad Singh Armo of the Mineral Department.

The revenue is the biggest since the implementation of Sampada 2.0 in the registry, which can set a precedence.