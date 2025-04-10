MPs, Railway Officials Hold Discussion On Development, Better Amenities, Facilities For Passengers

New Delhi: Railway passengers will get more amenities and upgraded facilities as Railway officials and several Members of Parliament discussed enhancing better services for which MPs have given suggestions to the Railways to speed up development work, introduce new trains at some sections, and complete survey work for track doubling.

According to a senior railway official, the Railways has received several suggestions from the MPs, which will be referred to concerned authorities for feasibility check as various issues are related to Centre and state governments like land acquisition, some matters can be addressed at the Railway Ministry level like running new trains, and same can be resolved at zonal level.

During the discussion, value ideas and suggestions were given to improve passengers amenities including land acquisition in the Bahraich-Shravasti-Bhinga-Khalilabad new railway line project work and speeding up the work on the new line project, development of Buddhist circuit from the tourism point of view at Siddhartha Nagar Station, running trains from Barhni station to Delhi, Howrah, Mumbai and Chennai stations.

The Chairman of the Divisional Committee and MP of Dumariyaganj, Jagdambika Pal suggested that the survey work of doubling of railway line on Gorakhpur-Anandnagar-Barhni-Gonda section should be completed as soon as possible, land acquisition in the Bahraich-Shravasti-Bhinga-Khalilabad new railway line project work and speeding up the work on the new line project, development of Buddhist circuit from the tourism point of view at Siddharthnagar station, running Vande Bharat and Tejas trains from Gorakhpur to Delhi via Siddhartha Nagar.

MP from Sant Kabir Nagar, Laxmikant Pappu 'Nishad' asked to complete the land acquisition work for the Bahraich-Shravasti-Bhinga-Khalilabad new rail line as soon as possible and to start the construction work and a construction of ROB at the railway crossing adjoining Khalilabad.

MP from Shravasti, Ram Shiromani Verma, suggested acquisition of land for the Bahraich-Shravasti-Bhinga-Khalilabad new rail line project and speeding up the work on the new line project, building an over bridge on the crossing near Jharkhandi Station and improving the lighting system at the station, increasing the number of passenger trains between Gonda-Gorakhpur via Balrampur and running a new express train from Gorakhpur to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra via Tulsipur, Balrampur, Gonda and stopping the Gorakhpur-Panvel Express at Pachpedwa railway station.

Anand Kumar Gaur, MP from Bahraich, said railways should focus on linking the Bahraich-Shravasti-Bhinga-Khalilabad new rail line project to Jarwal Road station, conducting a survey for new rail lines of Bahraich-Sitapur, Bahraich-Lakhimpur and Mihinpurwa-Lakhimpur, converting the narrow gauge between Nanpara and Mihinpurwa into a broad gauge line, getting the construction work done at Bahraich railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and increasing the number of passenger trains between Bahraich-Gonda.

Similarly, several other MPs have given their suggestions and asked the Railways to speed up development work to provide more facilities to passengers and nearby residents.

General Manager, Northeast Railway, Saumya Mathur said that adequate steps are being taken in all areas. Mathur highlighted that as a result of the Railway's intensive planning, execution and efficient and better use of available assets, many encouraging achievements have been achieved.