MPs Get 24% Salary Hike: Govt Notifies Pay And Pension Increase

New Delhi: The Central Government has officially notified a 24% increase in the salaries of Members of Parliament (MPs), effective from April 1, 2023, based on the Cost Inflation Index.
According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs' notification, the revision also includes higher daily allowances for sitting MPs and increased pension benefits for former members, including additional pension for every year of service beyond five years.
Revised Pay Structure for MPs
Monthly Salary: Increased from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 1,24,000.
Daily Allowance: Raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.
Pension for Former MPs: Increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 31,000 per month.
Additional Pension (Beyond 5 Years of Service): Increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per month.
The hike has been implemented under the Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, in accordance with the Cost Inflation Index specified in the Income Tax Act, 1961.
