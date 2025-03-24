ETV Bharat / bharat

MPs Get 24% Salary Hike: Govt Notifies Pay And Pension Increase

New Delhi: The Central Government has officially notified a 24% increase in the salaries of Members of Parliament (MPs), effective from April 1, 2023, based on the Cost Inflation Index.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs' notification, the revision also includes higher daily allowances for sitting MPs and increased pension benefits for former members, including additional pension for every year of service beyond five years.

Revised Pay Structure for MPs

Monthly Salary: Increased from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 1,24,000.

Daily Allowance: Raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.