MPs Concerned Over Bangladesh Situation, Express Hope That India's Interest Would Be Protected

New Delhi: Several parliamentarians across different parties here expressed concern over the evolving situation in Bangladesh in the wake of its Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation amid massive protests against her government and an imminent takeover by an interim government.

Hasina is on her way to London through India, multiple diplomatic sources said. It is not immediately clear whether the military transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force, that is carrying Hasina, will take her beyond India or she will travel to London in a different plane.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said the situation in the neighbouring country is sensitive and evolving and hoped the government will make a statement on it in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sasmit Patra said his party will support the Government of India's stand on the issue.

"It's a very dynamic and evolving situation, and especially in the sense that Bangladesh is our neighbour. It of course concerns us greatly... Surely the Government of India would be apprised of the situation," Patra said. "The BJD always supports the government on any international issue like this. We are very hopeful that the Government of India will do everything necessary to ensure that the situation, as far as India is concerned, is well protected," he said.

CPI(M) leader V Sivadasan claimed that the economic crisis in the country led to its current situation. "The situation in Bangladesh is basically a result of the economic crisis. Unemployment is rising and students are struggling for jobs. However, the government has not given jobs to the youngsters. Also, the authoritarian style of functioning of the government was another reason," he saidCPI leader P Sandosh Kumar termed Hasina an "autocrat" and said that her resignation was "welcome". It shows people will not accept autocrats, he said.

"The election held in Bangladesh (earlier this year) was not free and fair. Widespread rigging and violence marked the election. The allegation of the opposition that the ruling front sabotaged the elections was right. Now it has again been proven that autocrats cannot survive," Kumar said.

"Of course, they can survive for a short time of period, but people will fight back and you have to surrender before the public. That has been proven by students of Bangladesh. That way, it is a welcome step. But it should not be a chance for religious fundamentalists to intervene and that is what the whole world has to ensure," he said.

CPI leader said there are many such rulers and Russian President Vladimir Putin "is another example". "I hope tomorrow these bunch of rulers will flee and the world will be more democratic," he added. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi hoped the Union government would take care of the interests of Indians in Bangladesh.

"The atmosphere of instability in Bangladesh is regrettable. Especially because it has been a long-standing ally for our country and their growth trajectory was going in the right direction.

"If they are moving towards anarchy, it will be bad for our strategic interest. I hope our prime minister and foreign minister will take care of the interests of Indians there and try to bring back stability," she said. BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal said the Government of India will decide what steps need to be taken.

"Bangladesh is our neighbour and incidents there also have an impact on our country. So, looking into the situation in Bangladesh and taking an appropriate decision is important for the government and the people of India as well. I think India will definitely take a decision on this," he said.