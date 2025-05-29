'MPs Are Roaming Around, Terrorists Are Roaming Around Too': Jairam Ramesh Takes Jibe At Govt

New Delhi: Congress leader and the party's General Secretary (Communication), Jairam Ramesh, took a jibe at the Central government for sending out parliamentarians across the world while the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack are "roaming around."

"It has been a month since the Pahalgam attack on April 22. Today, those terrorists are roaming around. They had a role in the December 2023 Poonch terror attack; the Ganderbal attack in October 2024; and in the same month, another attack took place--they had their role in that too. This means that the Pahalgam terrorists are responsible for four attacks in 18 months, and they are roaming around. Our MPs are roaming around, and our terrorists are roaming around too," Ramesh told ANI here.

Seven groups of MPs have been sent to various countries to present India's stance against terrorism and expose Pakistan's links to it. The delegation of MPs is meeting various political leaders, think tanks and the Indian diaspora in various countries.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government, he claimed that the government is not answering any question raised by the party but is busy attacking it instead, when it is the terrorists who ought to be attacked.

"We are asking these questions seriously. They do not answer these questions. The BJP only targets the Congress party. Their attack is on the Congress party; it should be on the terrorists. Action should be taken against Pakistan. The terrorists should be arrested. The missiles that are being launched every day are being launched against the Congress party," he said.

The Congress leader also claimed that there might be a special session of Parliament on June 25 to remember the emergency, hitting out at the Centre for not calling a special session to discuss the terror attack.

Saying that an "undeclared emergency" has been going on since 2014 (when the Modi government was voted to power at the Centre), he added, "It is being heard that a special session can be called on 25th and 26th June because it is the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. Undeclared Emergency has been in force in our country since 2014. He wants to call a special session about what happened 50 years ago. To divert attention from today's questions."

Further, Ramesh vowed to "expose RSS" for their role in the emergency if a special session is called.

"We will also expose the role of RSS, we will put the reality in front of the whole country, what they had said. But today, our demand is that a special session be called and also reiterate the February 22, 1994 resolution, update it, and to highlight the new challenges especially the 'jugalbandi' between China and Pakistan which was given a clean chit by PM Modi. Show some collective resolve and unity."

On February 22, 1994, both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha passed a resolution affirming Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India. Congress has been repeatedly calling for a special session in parliament since the Pahalgam attack.

On April 22, terrorists killed 26 people, including a Nepalese national in Baisaran valley in the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 in response to the attack, which targeted terror bases and led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Pakistna retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions. India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan as a response. On May 10, an understanding leading to cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.