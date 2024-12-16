Mpox Reports Again In Kerala, Two Infected in Kannur District

Kannur: Two individuals have been confirmed to have Mpox (monkeypox) in Kannur district. Both patients were undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College, where the diagnosis was confirmed. One of the infected individuals is a native of Wayanad, while the other hails from Kannur and has recently returned from the UAE. According to the hospital superintendent, the health conditions of both patients are stable.

Mpox was first detected in Kerala last September, and this was the first Mpox case reported in India. A 38-year-old man from Malappuram, who had returned from the UAE, was diagnosed with the disease. He was admitted to Medical College Hospital after exhibiting symptoms, and subsequent tests confirmed the presence of the virus.

What is Mpox?

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is an infection caused by the orthopoxvirus, which has symptoms similar to smallpox. Smallpox was declared eradicated in 1980, but Mpox has resurfaced in recent years. The virus is mainly transmitted through contact with animals, bodily fluids, and contaminated environments. Squirrels, rats, and monkeys have been identified as potential carriers.

Symptoms of Mpox

The symptoms of Mpox include fever, severe headache, back pain, and muscle and joint pain. Additionally, blisters may appear on the face and body. While most cases experience mild symptoms, the disease can be more severe in children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.

Transmission and Prevention

Mpox spreads through close contact with infected animals, bodily fluids from infected individuals, and contaminated environments. To prevent the spread, it is crucial to avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals and take precautions when interacting with animals. Health workers and caregivers should exercise extra caution to minimize infection risks.

Treatment and Medical Advice

There is currently no specific antiviral treatment for Mpox, as it is a viral infection. However, seeking medical attention as soon as symptoms appear is crucial for reducing complications. It is essential to follow proper hygiene and infection control measures, especially when caring for infected individuals.