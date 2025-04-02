ETV Bharat / bharat

MP: Wife Booked For Beating Hubby; Tenders Apology Later

Panna: A video of a woman brutally beating her husband and vandalising the household items in anger has gone viral in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh. Taking cognisance of the matter, police registered an FIR against the wife.

Meanwhile, scared of penal action, the wife has admitted her mistake, apologising to the police not to repeat the same. The couple, with their daughter, lives in Satna, where the husband works as a loco pilot in the Railways.

Fed up with the constant harassment by his wife, the husband recorded a video and complained to the SP about it. In his complaint, he said his wife beats him every day.

The video further shows that the wife is arguing about something, and someone was heard talking about deleting the video and not recording it. When the husband agreed to this, the wife started beating him in front of their daughter.