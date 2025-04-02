ETV Bharat / bharat

MP: Wife Booked For Beating Hubby; Tenders Apology Later

The couple lives in Satna, where the husband works as a locomotive driver on the railways. Neighbours said they tried to resolve the matter amicably.

Rerpresentative Image.
Rerpresentative Image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 4:42 PM IST

Panna: A video of a woman brutally beating her husband and vandalising the household items in anger has gone viral in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh. Taking cognisance of the matter, police registered an FIR against the wife.

Meanwhile, scared of penal action, the wife has admitted her mistake, apologising to the police not to repeat the same. The couple, with their daughter, lives in Satna, where the husband works as a loco pilot in the Railways.

Fed up with the constant harassment by his wife, the husband recorded a video and complained to the SP about it. In his complaint, he said his wife beats him every day.

The video further shows that the wife is arguing about something, and someone was heard talking about deleting the video and not recording it. When the husband agreed to this, the wife started beating him in front of their daughter.

Interacting with the media, the wife said she is leading a good life and has an innocent daughter. She doesn't want to ruin her home, her family and her life. "Once I made the mistake of beating my husband. But now it will never happen," she added.

"When the couple used to fight, we tried to resolve the matter amicably. However, the woman was not ready to listen to our suggestions," said a neighbour.

Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna S Thota said action will be taken after investigating the matter in detail.

Also Read:

  1. Waqf Bill Attack On Constitution's Basic Structure, INDIA Bloc Opposes It: Gogoi
  2. Was Buckwheat Flour-Related Food Poisoning In Uttarakhand Man-Made? Three Arrested, Expert Sounds Caution

Panna: A video of a woman brutally beating her husband and vandalising the household items in anger has gone viral in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh. Taking cognisance of the matter, police registered an FIR against the wife.

Meanwhile, scared of penal action, the wife has admitted her mistake, apologising to the police not to repeat the same. The couple, with their daughter, lives in Satna, where the husband works as a loco pilot in the Railways.

Fed up with the constant harassment by his wife, the husband recorded a video and complained to the SP about it. In his complaint, he said his wife beats him every day.

The video further shows that the wife is arguing about something, and someone was heard talking about deleting the video and not recording it. When the husband agreed to this, the wife started beating him in front of their daughter.

Interacting with the media, the wife said she is leading a good life and has an innocent daughter. She doesn't want to ruin her home, her family and her life. "Once I made the mistake of beating my husband. But now it will never happen," she added.

"When the couple used to fight, we tried to resolve the matter amicably. However, the woman was not ready to listen to our suggestions," said a neighbour.

Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna S Thota said action will be taken after investigating the matter in detail.

Also Read:

  1. Waqf Bill Attack On Constitution's Basic Structure, INDIA Bloc Opposes It: Gogoi
  2. Was Buckwheat Flour-Related Food Poisoning In Uttarakhand Man-Made? Three Arrested, Expert Sounds Caution

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN RAILWAYSDOMESTIC VIOLENCECONJUGAL DISPUTEPANNA SPMP WIFE BEATS HUSBAND

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.