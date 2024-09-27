MP Tapir Gao Defends Naming Arunachal Peak After Dalai Lama

Tezpur: A day after a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson reacted to Indian mountaineers naming an unscaled peak in Arunachal Pradesh after the sixth Dalai Lama, BJP MP from the frontier state Tapir Gao said that there is nothing wrong in naming the peak after the Sixth Dalai Lama by Indian mountaineers as the Buddhist spiritual leader was born in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and taken to Ladakh.

Tapir Gao's reaction came a day after spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lin Jian told a media briefing, "Let me say more broadly that the area of Zangnan is Chinese territory, and it’s illegal, and null and void for India to set up the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' in Chinese territory. This has been China's consistent position."

"Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and so China has no right to interfere in naming the highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh after the sixth Dalai Lama. The sixth Dalai Lama was born in Tawang and taken to Ladakh, so we have all the right to honour the Dalai Lama by naming our peak after him," said the Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh East constituency.

Condemning the Chinese stand on Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao said that it is better if China respects the agreement signed in Shimla where the McMohan line was created and agreed upon as the border between India and China.

The Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh further said that there is no border between India and China. "India has a border with Tibet only. China should surrender to India the stretch from Lhasa to eastern Arunachal Pradesh where different tribes from Arunachal Pradesh like the Aka, the Mishmis and Nyshis are settled. We recognise Tibet and China should not make any comment on what is going inside Arunachal Pradesh in India." he said.

Read more: BJP MP Tapir Gao cautions Ladakh type Chinese intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh