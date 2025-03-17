MP: Senior IPS Officer Manish Shankar Sharma Passes Away At 58

Bhopal: Senior IPS officer Manish Shankar Sharma, the Special Director General of Police (Rail), Madhya Pradesh, has died after a brief illness, family sources said on Monday. He was 58.

The 1992-batch IPS officer was taken to Delhi for a routine check-up where he died late Sunday night due to sudden cardiac arrest, the sources said. Sharma had served in various capacities in the United Nations, at the Centre and in the state.

Kripa Shankar Sharma, his father, had served as the chief secretary of MP. His uncle, Sitasharan Sharma, was the former Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Manish Shankar Sharma holds a master's degree in International Affairs and Public Policy from the University of California, specialising in international security and counter-terrorism.

He was the SP of Raisen, Satna, Chhindwara and Khandwa districts and has authored the book Global Terrorism Challenge and Policy Options.

In 1997-1998, he trained police officers during his deployment in Bosnia and Herzegovina under the UN Mission. He has also been the security director of the Airport Authority of India, director of the Tea Board of India and a member of the Board of Directors of San Diego World Affairs Council.

He had vast experience, spanning 25 years, with the government, having served across four continents. He had been conferred with a distinction by the Mayor of San Diego, USA, who issued an official proclamation declaring July 20, 2015 as the "Manish S Sharma" Day to honour his contribution towards enhancing the US-India relationship, sources added. The deceased IPS officer is survived by his wife and two sons.