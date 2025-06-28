‘Rs 14 Cr Injection Can Save This Baby’: MP Sanjay Singh Urges Nation To Help Haryana Police Jawan's Son

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has announced help in the treatment of an 8-month-old child, Yuvansh, who is diagnosed with a deadly disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type One.

He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the health minister and other politicians, NGOs and the general public to help the family bear the treatment for the child as per their capacity.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Singh asked people to help save the life of Yuvansh, son of Rajesh Kumar, who is serving in the Haryana Police.

“Doctors have told us that the child is suffering from a very serious disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type One. He needs an injection worth Rs 14.50 crore if we have to save his life,” he said. The children's parents were also accompanying Singh to the presser.

“I had also raised a question about this in Parliament. The family of any such child can't save his life. The family can sell their wife's jewellery, some land or their house, but still cannot collect the amount of Rs 14 crore,” the MP claimed.

Singh said that the people of the country would have to stand up for the humane cause and come forward to help the child.

“Many generous and kind people in the country should come forward to help in such cases. This is not an injection; it is the child's life,” he said. “India, with a population of 144 crores, is not so weak that it cannot help from its side to save an innocent child.”

Meanwhile, Haryana DGP has appealed to every policeman to donate their one day's salary for the treatment of the child. “This is a very good initiative. Similarly, help from policemen of other states is also well. This is a case related to one of their brothers. Also, I request all social and religious organisations, politicians, the prime minister and the health minister to cooperate to save the life of this child,” he said.

The donation for the child is being collected through the crowdfunding agency Impact Guru. There is also a QR code for this, through which any person can go and donate their amount. All the information about banks is also available.