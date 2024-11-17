ETV Bharat / bharat

MP: Religious Leader Angry Over Owaisi's Controversial ‘15 Minutes Left’ Statement

Ujjain: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has triggered a fresh controversy by allegedly referring to his brother Telangana legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi’s controversial statement of 2012.

During his election campaign in Maharashtra, Owaisi reportedly uttered “15 minutes left” during a rally in Solapur, which apparently reminded of Akbaruddin’s infamous speech from 2012 that roused a major controversy then.

However, soon after saying it, Owaisi said, “Very sorry,” probably realising his mistake of the reference. Following this, he has received notices from the state police asking him to avoid inflammatory speeches.

This comes amid the Hyderabad MP’s war of words with Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Ujjain’s Head Priest Expresses Anger

Following this, top religious leaders and priests in the Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh have expressed anger over Owaisi’s statement.

Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Shekhar of Baba Mahakal's city has dared Owaisi and said that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ban the two brothers from living in India.