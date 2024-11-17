MP: Religious Leader Angry Over Owaisi's Controversial ‘15 Minutes Left’ Statement

Ujjain: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has triggered a fresh controversy by allegedly referring to his brother Telangana legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi’s controversial statement of 2012.
During his election campaign in Maharashtra, Owaisi reportedly uttered “15 minutes left” during a rally in Solapur, which apparently reminded of Akbaruddin’s infamous speech from 2012 that roused a major controversy then.
However, soon after saying it, Owaisi said, “Very sorry,” probably realising his mistake of the reference. Following this, he has received notices from the state police asking him to avoid inflammatory speeches.
This comes amid the Hyderabad MP’s war of words with Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Ujjain’s Head Priest Expresses Anger
Following this, top religious leaders and priests in the Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh have expressed anger over Owaisi’s statement.
Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Shekhar of Baba Mahakal's city has dared Owaisi and said that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ban the two brothers from living in India.
“These people are a problem for India. All their activities and meetings should be banned,” he said.
“They're talking of removing the police for 15 minutes. The police have already been withdrawn. We'll give you 15 days, not 15 minutes. The Mughals ruled for 800 years but could not complete Sanatan, but you can in 15 minutes. Maharana Pratap's descendants still live in this nation,” he said.
“I accept the challenge from both Hyderabadi brothers. We will file a FIR against these individuals. If a Hindu had stated this, a complaint would have been filed by now. Both of these promote community violence,” he alleged.
AIMIM is contesting 16 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, while Owaisi and his brother are campaigning in favour of their candidates. The duo has occasionally been accused of using the controversial 2012 statement to instigate the supporters.
Know About Controversial Statement Of 2012
In 2012, Akbaruddin gave a provocative statement saying, “In India, we are 25 crores and you are 100 crores. If you remove the police from the country for 15 minutes, then you will know who is powerful." Following this statement, a case was filed against him, and he also went to jail.