MP: Ratlam Dist Court Sends Jaipur Blast Accused To Judicial Remand Till April 15

Ratlam: The district court on Thursday sent wanted terrorist Firoz Khan, who was arrested on Wednesday by Ratlam Police in connection with the Jaipur blast conspiracy, to judicial remand till April 15. Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have reached Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh to investigate the matter.

Assistant district prosecution officer Rajendra Sagar said, "Remand was not sought by Ratlam Police and the court ordered to send the accused to judicial remand till April 15."

Khan, who was involved in the conspiracy of serial blasts in Jaipur, was arrested from his sister Rehana's house on Wednesday. On March 28, 2022, Nimbahera Police seized a large amount of explosives from a car. Rajasthan ATS had arrested more than eight terrorists from Ratlam in connection with the blast. However, Khan was on the run.

Ratlam SP Amit Kumar said, "The accused was living in the Banswara area between 2022 and 2023 in disguise. Recently, he came to his sister's house on the occasion of Eid. Khan was nabbed from the house of the brother of Mansoor Jamadar, the district president of the BJP's Minority Cell. Khans' sister is married to the brother of the minority cell president. Jamadar lives in the front portion of the house while his brother, Masroof, lives in the rear portion. The Station Road Police are investigating the roles of two relatives who helped Khan."

The whole matter came to light in March 2022 when Nimbahera Police recovered explosives and contents used in making IED from three members of the terrorist outfit Sufa in Ratlam. Based on their links, Khan was arrested. The mastermind, Imran, was arrested from Mohan Nagar in Ratlam. His property was confiscated by the NIA.

So far, 10 accused of being part of the conspiracy have been arrested, and other investigative agencies, including NIA, are investigating this case. The NIA had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for Khan, who was absconding.