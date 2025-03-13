MP: Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Bhopal Court On May 9 For Alleged Remark Against Shivraj Singh's Son

Bhopal: The Bhopal District and Sessions Court has issued a summons to Lok Sabha MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his son Kartikeya Singh Chouhan.
The District Court Magistrate Tathagat Yagnik issued a summons to Gandhi and ordered him to appear before the court on May 9, 2025. During the 2018 Assembly Elections in MP, Gandhi attended a rally in the Jhabua district, where he allegedly said the former CM and his son both are named in the Panama Papers case.
In response to the statement, when a controversy took place, Gandhi issued an immediate denial regarding the name of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. But the denial was not issued regarding son Kartikeya, after which he filed a petition against Gandhi.
In the petition, Kartikeya stated that MP Rahul has made allegations and used some derogatory words against him, which has tarnished his reputation. Initially, the case was not registered in the district court. But now, the case has been accepted, and a summons has been issued against Gandhi on May 9.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan is currently serving as the Union Minister and holding the portfolio of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare since June 11, 2024.
