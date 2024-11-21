MP: Over One Lakh Laddus Sent To Ayodhya And Nepal For Lord Ram-Sita Wedding Festival

Ujjain: The purity and quality of the laddus prepared at the Mahakaleshwar Temple here are well-known across the country. The specially prepared prasad was also sent to Ayodhya by trucks on the day of the Ram Temple's spectacular opening.

On Thursday, the laddus called Lord Mahakal's laddus were sent to Ayodhya and Nepal once again. The management committee of the temple has prepared 1 lakh 11 thousand 111 laddus of pure gram flour and ghee as prasad and made arrangements to send them to Ayodhya and Nepal with Lord Shri Ram's procession.

CM Mohan Yadav Flagged Off Truck Loaded With Laddus

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav flagged off a truck full of Mahakal laddus today from Mahamrityunjay Dwar on Indore Road. On the occasion, he said these laddus were being sent for Shri Ramji's marriage.

Truck full of Mahakal's Laddus (ETV BHARAT)

The laddu prasad will reach Ayodhya on November 26, from where it will be sent to Janakpur, Nepal, on December 3 via Bihar with Shri Ram's wedding procession.

The prasad will be distributed among the devotees on the occasion of the marriage festival of Lord Shri Ram and Mata Sita on December 9.

Ingredients of Mahakaleshwar Temple's Laddus

The taste of the laddus of Mahakaleshwar temple is known across the country, and these are famous abroad as well.

The special thing is that the making process is given its high standards and religious sentiments attached to it.

According to the management committee, every ingredient used in the laddus is thoroughly checked at different levels. “This is the reason why the laddus of Mahakal temple are very popular among the devotees. Ingredients like gram lentils, rava, desi ghee, dry fruits, cardamom, and raisins are used in the laddus,” they said.