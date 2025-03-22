ETV Bharat / bharat

MP: Kid Drowns After Falling In Home Water Tank

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 2:18 PM IST

Satna: A one-and-a-half-year-old child died on Saturday after falling in a water tub inside his house under the Majhgawan police station area of Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. His parents were in the field when the tragic incident took place.

Police said the deceased, Hrithik Gaur, was alone in his home as his father, Hemraj Gaur, and his mother were away in the field for farming work. While playing on his own, Hrithik came close to the water tub in the courtyard and accidentally fell inside. As there was none to pull him out, he drowned.

After their return from the field, the parents found Hrithik inside the tub, but it was too late to resuscitate him. He was taken out of the tub and rushed to a hospital nearby where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The entire village was in the grip of shock after the morbid news spread around.

"An incident has come to light in the Godan Tola area under Majhgawan Police jurisdiction, where a one-and-a-half-year-old child died after falling in the water tank in his house. The parents were away from home to harvest the crop in the field when the tragedy took place. The police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated," Narayan Dubey, in-charge of Majhgawan Police Station, said.

