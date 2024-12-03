MP, HP, and Gujarat Register Maximum Human Casualties Due to Hydro-Meteorological Disasters: MHA

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are the top three States registering maximum human casualties due to hydro-meteorological disasters during the current financial year 2024-25, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed in the Parliament on Tuesday.

Giving the information in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that Madhya Pradesh registered maximum human casualties of 373, followed by Himachal Pradesh 358 and Gujarat 230.

At least 2,803 people have lost their lives in hydro-meteorological disasters across 30 States and UTs during the same period.

He also informed that 10.23 lakh hactares cropped areas have also been affected in these States and UTs.

“As per the National Policy on Disaster Management (NPDM), the primary responsibility for disaster management, including disbursal of relief assistance on ground level, rests with the State Governments concerned. The State Governments undertake relief measures in the wake of natural calamities, from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) already placed at their disposal, in accordance with Government of India approved items and norms,” he said.

According to Rai, the Central Government supplements the efforts of the State Governments and provides requisite logistics and financial support. “Additional financial assistance is provided from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), as per laid down procedure, in case of disaster of ‘severe nature’, which includes an assessment based on the visit of an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT),” he said.

As on November 27, 2024, a total of 12 IMCTs have been constituted for the States of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Nagaland, Tripura, Gujarat, Telangana, West Bengal, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha for on-the spot assessment of damages caused due to natural calamities during 2024.

“The reports of IMCT are considered by the Central Government, as per the established procedure,” he said.