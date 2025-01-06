ETV Bharat / bharat

MP: Four-year-old Girl Tops Sanskrit Competition With Elan

Ritambhara and her six-year-old brother Shubhosit can memorise and chant fluently difficult verses of the Bhagavad Gita like Swasti Vachan and the Shiv Tandav Stotra.

Jabalpur: The impeccable chantings of Sanskrit shlokas by a four-year-old girl, Ritambhara, of Satna at the Sanskrit fair stunned every visitor. She secured first place in a competition of chanting slokas from the Gita chapters.

She chanted the most difficult Sanskrit shlokas with elan. Shubhosit, her six-year-old brother, also learnt many Sanskrit slokas. "If someone practices diligently for 21 days, then he can memorise the most difficult shlokas of Sanskrit," Aditya Kumar, their father, said.

Generally, children study Sanskrit out of compulsion from the school curriculum. Memorising difficult Sanskrit shlokas seems impossible for today's children. But Ritambara treats Sanskrit as a game as she sings the Sanskrit verses of Bhagavad Gita like other children sing Twinkle-Twinkle Little Star.

She is also well acquainted with difficult Sanskrit verses like Swasti Vachan which is performed before the start of any puja and the entire Shiv Tandav Stotra. Shubhosit also sings difficult Sanskrit verses easily. Their father played the most vital role in imparting Sanskrit lessons to the offspring.

"I learnt Sanskrit from an Acharya in Ayodhya and also perform puja. I started teaching Sanskrit shlokas to my children. Ritambara and Shubhosit's knowledge of Sanskrit is amazing," he said.

Sanskrit is simple but for this teachers should also be like Aditya a Satna resident who came to Jabalpur to participate in the Sanskrit fair.

