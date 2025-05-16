MP Deputy CM Jagdish Devda Sparks Row With 'Army Bows To PM Modi' Remark

Jabalpur: Recently, Madhya Pradesh has been in the spotlight due to controversial statements by politicians. After cabinet minister Vijay Shah’s remarks caused a stir, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda made another controversial statement.

Deputy CM’s Statement at Civil Defence Programme

Deputy CM Jagdish Devda was in Jabalpur to attend a training programme for Civil Defence volunteers. While speaking, he expressed his anger over the Pahalgam terrorist attack, where tourists were killed after being asked about their religion. He said the people of the country want change and will not rest until the terrorists and their supporters are destroyed.

‘Army Bows to PM Modi’ Comment Sparks Criticism

During his speech, Devda thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the entire country, including the army and soldiers, bows down at the feet of PM Modi. This comment received criticism from the opposition, who accused him of insulting the army.

Opposition Reacts

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar criticised the Deputy CM’s statement. He said BJP leaders have lost their senses and called the remarks absurd. He also reminded that cabinet minister Vijay Shah had made a controversial statement earlier on Sofiya Qureshi, for which he has not resigned. Singhar accused the BJP of insulting the army and demanded clarity from the party.

BJP Responds

BJP’s state media in-charge Ashish Usha Agarwal defended the Deputy CM’s words. He said the Congress party does not respect the army or the country and is deliberately misinterpreting the statement. According to him, the Deputy CM meant that the whole country respects the army and soldiers who attacked Pakistan.

Furthermore, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, meanwhile, said, "The constant insult of our army by BJP leaders is extremely shameful and unfortunate. First a minister of Madhya Pradesh made an indecent comment on women soldiers, and now their Deputy Chief Minister has grossly insulted the army." The people of the entire country are proud of the valour of the army but the BJP people are "insulting" the army and instead of taking action against these leaders, the BJP is trying its best to save them, she alleged.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate played a video of Devda's remarks and asked whether anyone can imagine any Indian ever saying something as "blasphemous and brazenly shameless" as that.

"The entire country is grateful for what our armed forces have done. They have consistently taught a lesson to our enemies. Our armed forces have divided Pakistan into two. We have always given a befitting reply in 1965, 1971, 1999, and even after the Pahalgam terror strike. Our armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees by consistently destroying terrorist camps in Pakistan," she said.

"We honour their valour, their supreme sacrifice, and our heads bow as far as our armed forces are concerned. They don't just protect our borders but also protect our territorial integrity. They are the ones because of whom our people live safely and work the way we do. They guard us from the glaciers of Siachen to the deserts of Rajasthan. Such a statement is an insult that no Indian is willing to take," she said.

PM Modi should immediately sack Devda, and if he does not, "we will be forced to believe that this was said with his permission", said the Congress spokesperson.

When Vijay Shah, another minister from Madhya Pradesh, insulted one of India's most decorated soldiers, Col Qureshi, the BJP neither questioned him nor took any action, Shrinate alleged.

"Both the Delhi and Madhya Pradesh governments remained mute spectators until the Jabalpur High Court ordered an FIR to be filed (against Shah) - an FIR that has since been reduced to a mockery. The High Court has taken strong cognisance of the matter, clearly stating that the charges listed in the FIR would not stand the test of law and has directed that the FIR be amended without fear or favour," she added.

"The BJP had absolutely no role in the freedom movement and made no sacrifices. Modi ji once claimed that a corporate or a trader in India is braver than Indian soldiers. Forget avenging the supreme sacrifice of our 20 bravehearts in Galwan — we have continued doing business with China. Our trade deficit with China now stands at 100 billion dollars," she said.

Congress has already sought the sacking of Minister Vijay Shah after he purportedly said, referring to the terrorists who killed tourists in Pahalgam last month, that "those who wiped sindoor (vermilion) off our daughters' forehead... we sent their sister to teach them a lesson."

