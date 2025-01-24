ETV Bharat / bharat

MP Cabinet Decided To Close Liquor Vends In 17 Holy Towns, Announces CM Mohan Yadav

The 17 towns consist of one municipal corporation, six nagar palikas (municipalities), six nagar parishads (urban councils) and six village panchayats.

MP Cabinet Decided To Close Liquor Vends In 17 Holy Towns, Announces CM Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 24, 2025, 4:56 PM IST

Khargone: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said his government has decided to shut down liquor shops in 17 holy towns in the state.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held during the day in Khargone, he added. The 17 towns consist of one municipal corporation, six nagar palikas (municipalities), six nagar parishads (urban councils) and six village panchayats.

"In the first step to bring about an end to drinking in the state, liquor vends in 17 holy towns will be shut down. These shops will not be shifted elsewhere. Liquor shops will be completely shut in Ujjain Municipal Corporation limits," the chief minister told reporters.

The areas in which liquor vends will be shut down are part of Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur and Maihar nagar palikas, as well as Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Chitrakoot and Amarkantak nagar parishads, Yadav informed.

The six village panchayats are Salkanpur, Barman Kala, Linga, Kundalpur, Bandakpur and Barmankhurd, the CM added. The liquor ban in the 5-kilometre periphery of the Narmada River will continue, Yadav said.

Khargone: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said his government has decided to shut down liquor shops in 17 holy towns in the state.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held during the day in Khargone, he added. The 17 towns consist of one municipal corporation, six nagar palikas (municipalities), six nagar parishads (urban councils) and six village panchayats.

"In the first step to bring about an end to drinking in the state, liquor vends in 17 holy towns will be shut down. These shops will not be shifted elsewhere. Liquor shops will be completely shut in Ujjain Municipal Corporation limits," the chief minister told reporters.

The areas in which liquor vends will be shut down are part of Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur and Maihar nagar palikas, as well as Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Chitrakoot and Amarkantak nagar parishads, Yadav informed.

The six village panchayats are Salkanpur, Barman Kala, Linga, Kundalpur, Bandakpur and Barmankhurd, the CM added. The liquor ban in the 5-kilometre periphery of the Narmada River will continue, Yadav said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MP CM MOHAN YADAVLIQUOR CLOSE IN MP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.