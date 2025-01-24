ETV Bharat / bharat

MP Cabinet Decided To Close Liquor Vends In 17 Holy Towns, Announces CM Mohan Yadav

Khargone: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said his government has decided to shut down liquor shops in 17 holy towns in the state.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held during the day in Khargone, he added. The 17 towns consist of one municipal corporation, six nagar palikas (municipalities), six nagar parishads (urban councils) and six village panchayats.

"In the first step to bring about an end to drinking in the state, liquor vends in 17 holy towns will be shut down. These shops will not be shifted elsewhere. Liquor shops will be completely shut in Ujjain Municipal Corporation limits," the chief minister told reporters.