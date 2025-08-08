MP 'Brahmastra' For Malnourished Children To Become 'Shaktiman,' An Extra Rs 4 Per Child For A Coarse Grain Laddu

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is grappling with a severe malnutrition crisis among its children, with alarmingly high rates of underweight, obesity and stunted growth.
The worsening child malnutrition situation has emerged despite the government claiming to have taken several initiatives to overcome the problem.
Government data reveals a disturbing trend. The state is allocating Rs 40 per cow per day but only a fraction of this amount -- Rs 4 goes to a child per day towards addressing child malnutrition.
This stark disparity in allocation largely explains the rising malnutrition rates, placing Madhya Pradesh behind states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal in tackling the issue.
The dire consequences are evident in districts like Shivpuri, where a shocking 58% of children have stunted growth and 30% are underweight.
A recent survey conducted using the Central Government's Nutrition Tracker App on over 53 lakh children up to the age of 5 years, in Madhya Pradesh, depicted a grim reality. The survey found a staggering 42% of children (more than 22 lakh) were stunted (shorter than normal height for their age), approximately 24% (over 12.5 lakh) were underweight and another around 4.25 lakh children were identified as severely malnourished, according to published government data.
Strikingly, the survey also identified 4% of children to be obese, highlighting the need for a comprehensive strategy to address the malnutrition problem in the state.
Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria said, "The situation of Madhya Pradesh is better than many states in the country. We are constantly innovating to improve it further. Many schemes have been started in Jhabua, Dewas, Shivpuri and other backward districts. At the local level, mothers of children are being made aware about the nutritional diet of children."
The Minister in response to a question said, “To free children from malnutrition in the state, the state is now giving an additional Rs 4 per child for diet every day."
“This should take care of a coarse grain laddu and it will prove to be a ‘Brahmastra’… Don't be surprised! In Madhya Pradesh, severely malnourished children are being made Shaktiman at Rs 4,” said Bhuria.
Madhya Pradesh lags behind these states
While 7.79% children up to 5 years of age in Madhya Pradesh were found to be malnourished, 7% in Chhattisgarh, 3% in Odisha and only 4% in West Bengal were found to be malnourished.
The survey found 42% children in Madhya Pradesh were dwarfs, 24% were underweight and 4% had symptoms of obesity. Whereas in Chhattisgarh, 27% children were dwarfs, 14% were underweight and 2% were obese.
Infant Mortality Rate:
The latest report of Sample Registration System (SRS) said that the infant mortality rate in Madhya Pradesh is 40. That is, 40 out of every thousand children die within a year of birth in the state.
This, despite state government claims that it had been spending more than Rs 4,500 crore every year to reduce maternal and infant mortality rate. Although pregnant women are provided nutritious food during and after child birth, the quantity is inadequate and the quality insufficient.
Dwarf children are not given growth hormone
Children who have less than average height are given growth hormones as a supplement. This system is in vogue in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. In these states the supplement is provided free of cost.
However, in Madhya Pradesh more than 22 lakh children are dwarfs, they also need this supplement. But the state government does not have any such system right now. While these supplements are very expensive in private medical stores, buying them is not easy for economically weaker families.
As many as 97,329 Anganwadi centers are being run in 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh in which 95,546 Anganwadi workers are posted. Nutritious food is being provided to 74,27,738 people in these. The special thing is that more than 50% of the Anganwadis running across the state do not have their own building, they are either being run in rented buildings or in open spaces. According to the data released by the government, only 47,178 Anganwadi centres have their own building.