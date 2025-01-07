ETV Bharat / bharat

MP Amritpal Singh's Father Under House Arrest

Amritsar/Fatehgarh Sahib/Mohali: Tarsem Singh, father of incarcerated Amritpal Singh, MP from Khadoor Sahib in Punjab, has been put under house arrest. He shared the information in a video message where he said, he was supposed to travel to Mohali on Tuesday to join the second anniversary of the National Justice Front but has been placed under house arrest before that.

Singh said since Monday night, police forces have been deployed in the entire village, creating an atmosphere of terror. With this, the Bhagwant Mann government is undermining democracy by depriving people of their right to protest. This is very shameful and everyone should take note of this matter.

He said whenever people gather for a common cause, the government stops them, which is unbecoming of a democratically elected one. He appealed to the people to reach out to the National Justice Front as much as possible, support them and raise their voices for the release of the MP, languishing in jail despite the expiry of the sentence.

"Initially we thought that the police were deployed to catch the drug dealers. But later when they came to us and instructed us not to go out revealed the government's true intention. The government could also stop them from the Maghi Mela gathering because Amritpal's new party is set to be announced on the day.