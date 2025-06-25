ETV Bharat / bharat

MP 90-Degree Overbridge: Railways Warned Of Design Error Last Year, PWD Ignored It

Bhopal: The 90-degree railway overbridge (ROB) in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has turned out to be a national joke, with memes being circulated on social media about the structure, calling it the Eighth Wonder of the world.

Meanwhile, after being trolled repeatedly, the Railways has clarified that the Public Works Department (PWD) was already alerted and apprised of the fact through a letter that, if technical improvements are not carried out in the design, the engineers behind it will be ridiculed in future.

Some design errors were spotted by the railway engineers first, who wrote to the chief engineer of the PWD stating that the bridge's 90-degree bend at a height would compromise the entire structure and put its safety aspect in jeopardy. "If this bridge is built as per the current design, then engineers will be ridiculed all over the world. The construction would also increase the risk of accidents," the April 14, 2024, letter reads.

"An alternative design was also proposed by making minor changes in the original design of this bridge, so that the sharp bend could be made more convenient. But the PWD did not respond to this. Two meetings were also held between the Railways and the PWD on this issue in June and August 2024. It was decided in the meeting to work on the revised design. However, the PWD did not carry out any changes to it," Bhopal Railway Division spokesperson Naval Agarwal said.