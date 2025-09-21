ETV Bharat / bharat

Moving Fast, Good News Soon On Setting Up Mediation Council: Meghwal

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said progress has been made in setting up a mediation council and he will share the "good news" soon.

Addressing a conference on arbitration and mediation, Meghwal said some people have pointed out that the mediation council of India has not been set up years after the passage of the mediation law. "We are moving fast in that direction. (I) will give the good news soon," he said.

Recently, Attorney General R Venkataramani cited a human resource crunch as the reason behind the delay in setting up the mediation council two years after Parliament passed the Mediation Act.