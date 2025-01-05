ETV Bharat / bharat

Movement Of People Across Mizoram-Myanmar Border Regulated Following Centre's Directive: Official

Aizawl: Security has been beefed up along the 510-km long Mizoram-Myanmar border and movement of people living within 10 kilometres on either side of the unfenced international border has been regulated following the directive of the Centre, an official said.

The official said that residents of both countries living within 10 km on either side of the border now require a border pass to visit each other.

The border pass valid for a stay of up to seven days is being issued to both Myanmarese and Indian citizens visiting each other countries on production of documents verifying that they live within the territorial limit of 10 km on either side of the international border, he said on Saturday.

The initiative was taken by state police, Assam Rifles and health officials at some entry and exit points from December 31 based on the order and new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), he said.

Six Mizoram districts - Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip - share a 510 km-long border with Myanmar's Chin state.

A public notice issued by Champhai district police on Friday also said that residents from both India and Myanmar intending to visit each other countries will now require a border pass, which will be valid for seven days.

Any resident intending to enter Myanmar or India through Zokhawthar and Hnahlan crossing points and seeking border pass must produce a document or certificate to prove that he or she lives within the 10-km radius of the borders, it said.

The identity proof document can be issued by the local police station officer-in-charge or village chief or village authority (administrator) acknowledged by the government and is valid for one year, while the border pass is valid for 7 days only, the notice said..

The border pass should be returned by the holder at the same crossing point where it was issued within seven days, it said.

The crossing points will be open from Monday to Saturday between 6 am and 3:30 pm, it said.

The border pass will be issued to only one adult, and minors have to be accompanied by parents.