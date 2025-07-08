ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Move High Court’: SC Dismisses MBBS Student’s Admission Termination Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea filed by an MBBS student against the termination of his admission to an Odisha-based medical college without prior notice. The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Rajesh Bindal and R Mahadevan.

The bench asked the counsel, representing the student Harshit Agrawal, to move before the High Court in connection with his grievances. The petitioner moved before the apex court seeking readmission to the MBBS course for the 2024–2029 academic session.

The plea sought a declaration that the termination of his admission, allegedly carried out without any notice or hearing, was illegal and in violation of the principles of natural justice. During the brief hearing, the bench queried the petitioner’s decision not to approach the High Court and rather file a plea before the apex court directly.

The counsel referred to a previous instance where the top court had issued a notice in a similar plea involving another MBBS student who had challenged the vacation of interim protection against termination of admission.