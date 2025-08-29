ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Move Before The HC’, SC On Plea Challenging J&K Govt’s Ban On Books

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it is not keen to entertain a plea challenging the Jammu and Kashmir government's notification, which banned 25 books, including those by prominent authors, for promoting "false narratives" and "glorifying terrorism".

Today, the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Joymalya Bagchi, and Vipul M Pancholi. The plea was filed by Kashmir-based advocate Shakir Shabir, who was represented by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde before the apex court. The petitioner has also challenged Section 98 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which deals with the power of a state government to declare certain publications forfeited and to issue search warrants for the same. The plea contended that the provision is ultra vires of Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 19(2) and 21 of the Constitution.

During the hearing, the senior counsel emphasized that the bench should see how section 98 operates, and added that it has an all-India operation, which is the problem. Hegde contended that officials of a small state can decide one series of books may be obscene, and stressed that Section 98 BNSS has a pan-India application and hence it is overbroad.

However, the bench asked the petitioner to move before the jurisdictional high court regarding the relief sought. The bench said the high court would be in a better position to hear the issues raised by the petitioner, as some of the books forfeited were by locals of the area. The bench declined to entertain a plea that the matter can be decided by another high court. The bench said it would be "demoralizing".

“We request the chief justice of the high court to list before a 3-judge bench presided over by his lordship and make an endeavour to decide it at the earliest. No opinion has been expressed on merits”, said the apex court in its order.

Background

A notification issued by the Home Department, signed by Principal Secretary Chandraker Bharti, stated that investigations and intelligence inputs have revealed that “systematic dissemination” of such literature has been a key factor behind youth engagement in terrorism in the region.