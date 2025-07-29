'Mothers Of Two Accused Who Harboured Attackers Identified Pahalgam Terrorists'

Srinagar: A series of measures ranging from human to forensic authentication was carried out for ascertaining the identity of three high-value terrorists gunned down on Monday during Operation Mahadev in the upper reaches of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The trio involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were killed in Dachigam forests on the outskirts of the city, Home Minister Amit Shah announced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. He identified the dead terrorists as Suleman alias Faisal, Afghan and Jibran.

"Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking about their religion in the Baisaran Valley... In a joint operation, the Army, CRPF and J&K Police have neutralised the three terrorists who were involved in the attack," Shah said. Terrorists killed 25 tourists and a local pony operator inside Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22.

He said that their identification of the dead terrorists was corroborated by the mothers of two locals and both the accused, who are in custody, allegedly for harbouring the Pahalgam attackers.

The two Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad, according to the Home Minister, were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for providing shelter and food to attackers.

Shah said that the three rifles, including M4 carbine and AK-47 rifles recovered from the slain terrorists, were sent to Chandigarh Forensic Sciences Lab (FSL), and they matched with the FSL report of cartridges from the terror attack.

"Tests were carried out all night yesterday. After that, it was confirmed that these three were those who carried out the terror attack," Shah added.

On the investigations into the Pahalgam attack, the Home Minister said that NIA questioned 1055 people spanning over 3000 hours for gathering information on the attackers.

"On the basis of this, sketches were formed. On 22 June, Bashir and Parvez were identified, and they kept the terrorists in the dhok. Both are in our custody now," Shah said.

The duo, according to him, disclosed that the three terrorists armed with M4 carbine and AK-47 rifles had come to their dhok and had food there, almost two kilometres from Baisaran meadow on the evening of April 21.

"Two terrorists were wearing black dresses. They had taken food and taken some spices along at the time of leaving the dhok," Shah added. He also said that they have proof that all three terrorists were Pakistanis. "We have the voter numbers of the two attackers. Rifles and chocolates recovered were from Pakistan," Shah said.