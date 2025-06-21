ETV Bharat / bharat

Mother Watches in Horror a Leopard Attack And Kill Her Daughter Near a Tea Plantation Area in Valparai

Coimbatore: In a heart-wrenching incident near Valparai, Coimbatore district, a four-year-old girl was attacked by a leopard in full view of her mother, dragged into a nearby forest and killed.

The child’s body was later recovered deep inside a forested area, prompting widespread grief and alarm among local residents and plantation workers.

The tragedy occurred in the Pachamalai estate, a privately owned tea plantation in Valparai. The workforce at the plantation constitute migrant labourers from Bihar, Jharkhand, and other northern states.

They live in estate quarters, bordering the plantation and forest patches. Among them were Manoj Munda and his wife Monica Kumari from Jharkhand, who had been working and residing in the estate with their young daughter, Roshni.

On the evening of June 20, Roshni was reportedly playing near a temple close to the estate when a leopard, which had been hiding in the tea plantation, suddenly pounced on Roshni in front of her mother and dragged her away.

The mother, who witnessed the horrific incident, screamed for help, drawing the attention of nearby workers. They rushed to the scene and began searching the surrounding area.