Mother Tongue Mandatory: CBSE's New Rule Sparks Debate Over Language, Learning And Logistics

New Delhi: As Nelson Mandela had said, "If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart." In a potentially game-changing move towards strengthening primary education in India, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to adhere to the language instruction principles of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-2023) beginning in the academic session 2025-26.

According to the CBSE, this ideally means a shift in curriculum away from the English model of instruction. The focus on supporting young learners in a "mother-tongue first" orientation mindset is aimed at "anchoring children's early experiences in their home language," which was the first language learned, before introduction to a second language.

Dr Nishant Sharma, Principal of Vidya Bal Bhavan Senior Secondary School in New Delhi, told ETV Bharat, "We welcome this initiative and we are working on starting it on a student-to-student basis in the semester before fully implementing it in the school."

Although the CBSE referred to this as "a pedagogical commitment to India's linguistic and cultural diversity and unity", the language policy has generated mixed levels of relief, caution, and critical reflection, especially on the experiences of key educational stakeholders located in urban, multilingual contexts.

The New Directive: CBSE Circular

The CBSE's circular has asked all affiliated schools to adopt (in case of a shared vision in the language learning journeys) NCF-2023's emphasis on the language learning paths, as recommended under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The curriculum framework explicitly notes, with regard to language: a "home language or regional tongue" has the potential to be the only medium of instruction at the foundational stage of the school, until fundamental literacy is achieved with regard to the second language (which could be English or Hindi).

By May 31, 2025, schools are required to:

(i) Form dedicated NCF Implementation Committees,

(ii) Map students’ home languages,

(iii) Begin teacher training and curriculum alignment.

Moreover, implementation must begin in July 2025, with schools submitting monthly progress reports starting July 5.

For the CBSE, this is more than just a curricular shift; it is an effort to foster deeper learning, emotional security, and conceptual clarity among young learners.

Why Push For Mother Tongue?

There is solid research to support this shift. Studies from UNESCO and UNICEF consistently show that early learning in a familiar language:

(i) Improves conceptual understanding,

(ii) Increases memory retention,

(iii) Builds learner confidence,

(iv) Enhances classroom participation.

In Rajasthan's Kalyanpur, for instance, a multilingual classroom transformation led to remarkable outcomes. "Now, it's a miracle that there is not a single child who cannot respond," said local teacher Jashoda Khokariya, who transitioned from Hindi to a local dialect. UNICEF data corroborates this anecdotal evidence, reporting improved attendance and parental engagement.

India's own educational diagnostics further bolster the rationale. The National Achievement Survey (2021) and Foundational Learning Study (2022) found that only 39% of eight-year-olds meet basic reading standards. Among 15-year-olds, that number falls to 10%. Alarmingly, tribal and marginalised communities fare even worse.

While the policy seems progressive, its practical feasibility, especially in urban India, is being challenged. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, RC Jain raised critical concerns, "If mother tongue is used as medium in primary education then it will be much better. But in cities like Delhi, where children come from all corners of the country, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Northeast, etc, how will a school manage to hire so many teachers who are fluent in so many languages?"

Jain is quick to acknowledge the value the mother tongue initiative but adds that it must be balanced with linguistic pragmatism. He argues that while regional languages should be promoted, Hindi and English must remain central to education policy. "Hindi is our national language. It should remain the medium of thoughts and behavior. And English is necessary, it is our gateway to the world. If we ignore it, our children will fall behind globally."

Citing historical evidence, Jain refers to a past decision in Uttar Pradesh where English was removed as a compulsory subject. He highlighted that it left students ill-equipped for global platforms, a policy failure still echoing today. "The children of UP still struggle with international competitiveness because English wasn't emphasized. If we repeat this mistake, we risk closing the door to global opportunities," he warned.

The Linguistic Minefield Of Urban Classrooms

In cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi, a single classroom can include speakers of 10 or more languages. How will a mother-tongue-first policy work in such an environment? Critics argue that the CBSE's policy, while noble in intent, is vague when it comes to operationalising it. In multilingual settings, even identifying the dominant home language is a complex task, let alone finding trained educators for each.

RC Jain didn't mince his words when he said, "It’s easy to say 'use mother tongue', but what if the child speaks a tribal language that has no script and neither are teachers available for the same? Or what if there are no textbooks? In such a case, what should schools do? The government must come up with concrete measure to fill these gaps before expecting implementation."

The CBSE has clarified that in such complex settings, schools may adopt the regional or state language as the R1 (first language) where the home language lacks a written tradition. But still, it could just be a patchwork solution to a deeply layered problem.

A Precarious Balancing Act

Proponents of the policy argue that the emotional and cognitive benefits of learning in one's mother tongue outweigh any delays in English acquisition. But critics warn that in a globalised economy, this delay could prove costly.

RC Jain voices this tension succinctly, "We must not get into language controversies. Promote the mother tongue, yes, but also ensure that Hindi and English are part of the core curriculum. Only then will our children achieve all-round development."

This tightrope walk is visible in rural India too. As per the 2020 Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), English-medium private school enrollment has steadily increased, even in villages. The message is clear: for many Indian families, English is synonymous with aspiration and rise in socio-economic status.

Learning From The Past: The Bengal Example

History provides cautionary tales. In West Bengal during the 1980s, Bengali was enforced as the primary language of instruction, sidelining English. Over time, this policy led to declining English proficiency, affecting employability. The state eventually reversed the policy, but not before a generation paid the price. CBSE stressed that English will still be introduced early through oral exposure, even if formal literacy in English is deferred until fluency in R1 is achieved.

The Need For Precision

Jaya Parekh, Principal Learner at DPS Hinjawadi in Pune, acknowledges the policy's vision but also cautions against a one-size-fits-all rollout. "Upholding the mother tongue in foundational years can make learning more inclusive. However, maintaining uniform quality in diverse linguistic contexts is a huge challenge."

This view echoes among many school administrators. Implementation, they argue, must involve:

(i) High-quality teaching materials in multiple languages,

(ii) Adequate teacher training programs,

(iii) Flexibility to adapt to local needs.

Some steps have been taken: the NCERT is developing multilingual textbooks, and tools like Jadui Pitara aim to support play-based learning in local languages. Yet scale and speed remain major hurdles.

Integration, Not Isolation

RC Jain summarises the path ahead with a pragmatic vision, "We should promote our regional languages, absolutely. But let's not isolate it. Let's ensure Hindi continues to be taught as a national language and English as a global one. Only then will our children be rooted in culture and ready for the world."

He adds a word of caution for policymakers, "CBSE is not just in Delhi; it's across the country and abroad. A national policy needs national readiness. If we move too fast without infrastructure, we will be setting up schools, and children, for failure."