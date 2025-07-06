ETV Bharat / bharat

Mother-Son Duo Held With 1.8 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 9 Crore In Punjab

According to police, one son is in jail for heroin smuggling, and the family was involved in the drug business by importing heroin from Pakistan.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 6, 2025 at 6:43 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ferozepur: A mother and son from Nihale Wale village near the international border in the Firozepur district of Punjab were caught on Sunday by police with 1.8 kg of heroin worth Rs nine crore. Two mobile phones and a motorcycle were seized from the duo.

According to police, one son is already in jail on charges of heroin smuggling and the entire family was involved in the drug business by importing heroin from Pakistan. They received information that the accused mother, Charanjit Kaur, and her son were involved in a large-scale heroin racket. Kaur used to order heroin from Pakistan and get it supplied through her sons. A team of the CIA Ferozepur team conducted a raid in which Kaur and her son, Balwinder Singh, were caught red-handed with the narcotics.

SSP Bhupinder Singh said, "Charanjit Kaur's family was involved in drug smuggling for a long time, and one of her sons, Sukhwinder Singh, is already in jail on the same charges. We received information about Kaur and Singh's active involvement in smuggling heroin from Pakistan to different places, whose technical inputs were collected and a consignment of heroin was seized from the duo."

"The police are also investigating their backwards and forward linkages and are hopeful of further seizures. The routes through which they used to get the drugs delivered from Pakistan are under scrutiny," he added.

Also Read:

  1. Mangaluru Drug Bust: Five Peddlers Arrested For Supplying Ganja To Students, Public
  2. Marijuana Chocolates Seized From Trains As Andhra Police Intensifies Operation Eagle

Ferozepur: A mother and son from Nihale Wale village near the international border in the Firozepur district of Punjab were caught on Sunday by police with 1.8 kg of heroin worth Rs nine crore. Two mobile phones and a motorcycle were seized from the duo.

According to police, one son is already in jail on charges of heroin smuggling and the entire family was involved in the drug business by importing heroin from Pakistan. They received information that the accused mother, Charanjit Kaur, and her son were involved in a large-scale heroin racket. Kaur used to order heroin from Pakistan and get it supplied through her sons. A team of the CIA Ferozepur team conducted a raid in which Kaur and her son, Balwinder Singh, were caught red-handed with the narcotics.

SSP Bhupinder Singh said, "Charanjit Kaur's family was involved in drug smuggling for a long time, and one of her sons, Sukhwinder Singh, is already in jail on the same charges. We received information about Kaur and Singh's active involvement in smuggling heroin from Pakistan to different places, whose technical inputs were collected and a consignment of heroin was seized from the duo."

"The police are also investigating their backwards and forward linkages and are hopeful of further seizures. The routes through which they used to get the drugs delivered from Pakistan are under scrutiny," he added.

Also Read:

  1. Mangaluru Drug Bust: Five Peddlers Arrested For Supplying Ganja To Students, Public
  2. Marijuana Chocolates Seized From Trains As Andhra Police Intensifies Operation Eagle

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FEROZEPUR POLICEPAKISTAN HEROIN RACKETMOTHER SON HELD WITH HEROINNARCOTICS SMUGGLINGHEROIN SEIZED FROM PUNJAB

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.