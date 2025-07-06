Mother-Son Duo Held With 1.8 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 9 Crore In Punjab

Ferozepur: A mother and son from Nihale Wale village near the international border in the Firozepur district of Punjab were caught on Sunday by police with 1.8 kg of heroin worth Rs nine crore. Two mobile phones and a motorcycle were seized from the duo.

According to police, one son is already in jail on charges of heroin smuggling and the entire family was involved in the drug business by importing heroin from Pakistan. They received information that the accused mother, Charanjit Kaur, and her son were involved in a large-scale heroin racket. Kaur used to order heroin from Pakistan and get it supplied through her sons. A team of the CIA Ferozepur team conducted a raid in which Kaur and her son, Balwinder Singh, were caught red-handed with the narcotics.

SSP Bhupinder Singh said, "Charanjit Kaur's family was involved in drug smuggling for a long time, and one of her sons, Sukhwinder Singh, is already in jail on the same charges. We received information about Kaur and Singh's active involvement in smuggling heroin from Pakistan to different places, whose technical inputs were collected and a consignment of heroin was seized from the duo."

"The police are also investigating their backwards and forward linkages and are hopeful of further seizures. The routes through which they used to get the drugs delivered from Pakistan are under scrutiny," he added.