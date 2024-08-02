ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Probationary IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Mother Gets Bail In Criminal Intimidation Case

Manorama Khedkar, the mother of former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, got bail in a criminal intimidation case. Manorama was arrested for allegedly threatening a few farmers by brandishing a gun over a land dispute.

Pune (Maharashtra): A court here granted bail to Manorama Khedkar, the mother of former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, in connection with a criminal intimidation case on Friday.

On August 1, the Patiala House Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Puja Khedkar, who is accused of using fraudulent means to pass the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

Manorama Khedkar was arrested for allegedly threatening a few farmers by brandishing a gun over a land dispute, officials said. Manorama and some of her associates were apprehended from Parvati Niwas, a homestay from Hirakni Wadi in Pachad of Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a Pune Police official said.

On July 19, the UPSC issued a show cause notice (SCN) to Puja for the cancellation of her candidacy. In a media statement issued, the UPSC said it conducted a detailed and thorough investigation into the misdemeanour of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate for the Civil Services Examination 2022.

"From this investigation, it has been revealed that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father’s and mother’s names, her photograph or signature, her email ID, mobile number, and address," the UPSC said.

