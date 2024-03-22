"Mother of Democracy Demonstrated That ED Is Its Most Obedient Son": Sibal on Kejriwal's Arrest.

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP-led central government following the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said that "The Mother of Democracy has demonstrated that the ED is its most obedient son."

"The Mother of Democracy has demonstrated that ED is its most obedient 'son'!" he said in a post on X. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday condemned the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and labelled it as an act of political vendetta and a sign of increasing authoritarianism.

The PDP chief claimed that this move exposed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) apprehensions of resorting to desperate measures to manipulate elections even before they are held. "The arbitrary arrest of yet another CM by ED reeks of political vendetta & growing authoritarianism. This cowardly act has exposed fears of the ruling party now resorting to desperate measures by manipulating elections even before they are held. History has shown that tyranny never prevails in the face of unified resistance. We will not be intimidated," tweets PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Pointing to the arrests of two opposition chief ministers and the freezing of a bank account of the Congress party, Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Thursday asked the BJP to stop doing politics behind the Enforcement Directorate. She accused the BJP of attempting to win elections through undemocratic means and urged them to engage in fair political competition rather than using the ED as a tool or weapon for their political agenda.

"Today, the BJP is murdering democracy. They have arrested two opposition chief ministers (One chief minister Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was put in jail and now another Kejriwal) and frozen a party's bank account. Is this how the BJP wants to win the election? I want to tell the BJP that if you want to fight, then come forward and fight in the political arena, in the election field. Stop doing politics hiding behind the ED, stop using the ED as your weapon," she said.

A team from the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrived at Kejriwal's residence to interrogate him regarding the liquor policy case. During a search operation conducted at his home, Kejriwal was arrested amidst dramatic circumstances, as the AAP convener failed to obtain interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case from the Delhi High Court. The Enforcement Directorate took him to the agency's headquarters later.