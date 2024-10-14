Mother's Last Glance Denied, Dies Months After Release From Prison: Life And Struggles Of Prof GN Saibaba

Hyderabad: Professor Gokarakonda Naga (GN) Saibaba, a prominent rights activist and academic, passed away on Saturday at the age of 57. A man with 90% disability, he spent a decade in prison before being acquitted twice. His life was marked by struggle, resilience, and tragedy, including being denied the opportunity to see his mother one last time before her death while he was incarcerated.

Early Life and Academic Excellence

Born in 1967 into a farming family in Nallamilli, Amalapuram Mandal, East Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh, Saibaba’s life was marked by determination despite early adversity. At the age of five, he contracted polio, which left him disabled, but this didn’t hinder his academic pursuits. He completed his degree in Amalapuram, followed by a Master’s in English from the University of Hyderabad. He earned his M.Phil from the English and Foreign Languages University (formerly CIEFL) in Hyderabad and later completed his PhD at Delhi University in 2013.

In 2003, he joined Ramlal Anand College, Delhi University, as an Assistant Professor of English, where he was known for his academic rigor. However, his association with human rights activism took precedence in his life.

Activism and Imprisonment

Saibaba’s journey as an activist began in 1992 when he joined the All India People’s Resistance Forum in Hyderabad. His involvement with civil rights movements brought him under scrutiny. In May 2014, the Maharashtra Police arrested him on charges of alleged links with Maoists and organizing meetings on behalf of the Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF). Alongside Saibaba, five others, including Jawaharlal Nehru University student Hem Keshwadatta Mishra and journalist Prashant Rahi, were also imprisoned.

Saibaba’s deteriorating health due to his disability led to a temporary bail in 2015, only to be canceled later that year. In 2016, the Supreme Court granted him bail again, but in 2017, the Gadchiroli District Sessions Court convicted him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Acquittal and Struggles in Prison

After years of imprisonment in Nagpur Central Jail, the Bombay High Court overturned the Gadchiroli court’s verdict on October 14, 2022, acquitting Saibaba, citing insufficient evidence. However, the very next day, the Supreme Court stayed the acquittal and ordered a retrial. On March 5, 2024, the Mumbai High Court cleared Saibaba and others of all charges, stating that the evidence presented was not credible. Saibaba was released from Nagpur Central Jail on March 7, 2024.

During his time in prison, Saibaba endured severe hardships, including being kept in solitary confinement in an "egg cell" during the COVID-19 pandemic. He claimed that his health was gravely neglected, and despite repeated pleas for medical treatment, he was often given only painkillers for his ailments.

Final Days and Legacy

Despite his acquittal, Saibaba’s life took a tragic turn when he lost his mother while still in prison. He was denied parole to visit her during her illness and was not permitted to attend her funeral. After his release, he moved to Hyderabad, where he lived with his wife Vasantha and daughter Manjeera.

Throughout his imprisonment, Saibaba remained a voice of resistance, writing collections of poems and letters from prison, including "I Refuse to Die" and "Why Do You Fear My Way So Much?" His writings became a symbol of his enduring spirit.

Saibaba’s legacy as a professor, a fighter for human rights, and a victim of systemic injustice will continue to inspire many.