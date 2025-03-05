Mother Ends Life With Three Children In Belagavi; Husband Held

Chikkodi (Belagavi): A mother ended her life along with three offsprings by jumping into the Krishna River in Chinchali town in the early morning on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sharada Dhale (38), and the ages of the children are 8, 10, and 14.

It is learnt that the woman took the extreme step due to a conjugal dispute as the husband used to have frequent verbal spat with her. The police have taken the husband, Ashok Dhale, into custody for interrogation. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Kudachi Police Station.

"The local police have visited the spot to carry out a thorough investigation. I have asked the deputy superintendent of police to visit the spot, as I was in a meeting in Belagavi. The reason for the suicide is not yet known and can be ascertained after the investigation," Belagavi SP Bhimashankar Guleda spoke to ETV Bharat over the phone.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.