Mother Dies, Girl Seriously Injured As Lover Attacks Duo In Visakhapatnam

Locals said Naveen barged into the victim's house and brutally attacked Deepika (20) and her mother, Lakshmi (43) with a knife and fled the spot.

(ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 7:52 PM IST

Visakhapatnam: A young woman and her mother were attacked by her lover in Swayamkrushi Nagar under Madhurawada Police limits in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, leading to the death of the mother on the spot, police said. An investigation has been initiated into the incident, they added.

Police said the accused, Naveen, was arrested near Srikakulam.

According to locals, Naveen barged into the victim's house at 12.30 pm on Wednesday and brutally attacked the girl, Deepika (20), and her mother, Lakshmi (43) with a knife and fled the spot. Lakshmi succumbed to her injuries at the spot, while Deepika was admitted to a local hospital, where her condition is stated to be serious. Deepika is a student and it is presumed that the accused, Naveen, was in love with her, they added.

Expressing grief over the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to provide better medical treatment to the injured and take strict action against the accused.

Home Minister Anitha also expressed anguish over the incident. She spoke to Visakhapatnam CP Shankhabrata Bagchi over the phone to enquire about Deepika's health. She directed the police to provide better medical treatment to the girl and to catch the man at the earliest and punish him severely.

