Mother Dies, Girl Seriously Injured As Lover Attacks Duo In Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A young woman and her mother were attacked by her lover in Swayamkrushi Nagar under Madhurawada Police limits in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, leading to the death of the mother on the spot, police said. An investigation has been initiated into the incident, they added.

Police said the accused, Naveen, was arrested near Srikakulam.

According to locals, Naveen barged into the victim's house at 12.30 pm on Wednesday and brutally attacked the girl, Deepika (20), and her mother, Lakshmi (43) with a knife and fled the spot. Lakshmi succumbed to her injuries at the spot, while Deepika was admitted to a local hospital, where her condition is stated to be serious. Deepika is a student and it is presumed that the accused, Naveen, was in love with her, they added.