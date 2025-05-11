Mother-Daughter Electrocuted During Sleep In Telangana's Kamareddy

Hyderabad: A mother-daughter duo was electrocuted in the early hours on Saturday in Gulla Thanda of Jukkal mandal of Kamareddy district in Telangana. The cause of the incident is presumed to be a cooler, police said.

According to Bhuvaneshwar Rao, SI of Jukkal Police Station, Pralad lives with his wife, Shankabai (36), and their three children in the Gulla Thanda area. The elder daughter studies in Hyderabad. On Friday night, Shankabai was sleeping with the younger daughter, Srivani (12) and her son when Srivani's leg came in contact with the cooler. The intensity of the shock charred her body, and Shankabai was also electrocuted while trying to save Srivani. When the son woke up next morning, he saw the dead bodies of her mother and sister and immediately informed neighbours about the matter.

Shankabai and her daughter Srivani. (ETV Bharat)

Later, a police team led by Bichkunda CI Naresh reached the spot and sent the bodies to Madnur Government Hospital for autopsy.

Neighbours say the cooler was a locally-made product with an iron body, which caused the tragedy. There have been similar incidents of electrocution deaths in the Gulla Thanda area for the past few days. When the electricity department was informed about this, assistant engineer Mohan inspected the spot to ascertain the cause of the short circuit.